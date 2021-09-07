CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best MagSafe Battery Packs for Your iPhone 12

By Tucker Bowe
Gear Patrol
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of different MagSafe-compatible portable batteries out there, all of which magnetically attach to your iPhone 12 so that you can wirelessly charge it on the go — no need to bring a cable. That said, they are all a bit different. Some have higher capacities, which also tends to make them more expensive. Some can charge your iPhone faster than others. Some support reverse wireless charging, so they can wirelessly charge your iPhone and be wirelessly charged when not attached to iPhone. And some just look nicer than others. Apple makes the MagSafe Battery Pack, of course, but it's expensive and has a lower capacity, so it might make more sense for you to go with a third-party option. Here's what you need to know.

