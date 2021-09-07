CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Link Tank: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Used to Pose for Stock Photos, and It's Meme Gold

By Lee Parham
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu did a stock photoshoot before getting noticed as an actor, and it’s absolute gold. “Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released for the holiday weekend and took home $90 million at the box office, according to Variety. The film ‘had an even bigger debut than expected, collecting $90 million in its first four days of release and setting a new high watermark for the holiday weekend.’ Shang-Chi himself (Simu Liu) took to Twitter to celebrate. With a stock photo. Of… himself?”

