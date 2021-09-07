CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Winter Fashion Trends You Have to Start Wearing Now

By Sierra Mayhew
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing we can say about this year’s winter fashion trends, it’s that they were created to be mood lifters. Fashion designers reacted fast to the changes our world has faced, sewing samples from swatches of fabric and improvising with digital runways. This proactive energy continues as we see the bright and bold ideas that have graced the recent runways. And our winter wardrobes look primed to be nothing less than optimistic. Let these splashes of color, eye-catching prints, vintage-inspired comebacks, and more become your perfect excuse to step outside. With a plethora of options to explore, the only thing you’ll have to worry about is which trend to start with.

