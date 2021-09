Swedish pop legends ABBA have announced their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, and shared two new songs from it, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” They have also announced a new concert experience in London featuring digital versions of ABBA performing with a 10-piece live band. The video for “I Still Have Faith in You” previews the live experience. Voyage is due out November 5 via Capitol. Check out “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

