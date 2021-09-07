Lala Lala Shares New Song “Prove It” and Weird Infomercial Video

James Blake is releasing a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on October 8 via Republic. Now he has shared its third single, “Famous Last Words.” Listen below. Previously Blake shared the album’s first single, “Say What You Will,” via an amusing video that guest stars FINNEAS, in which Blake is envious of the producer/musician’s success. “Say What You Will” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Life Is Not the Same,” via a lyric video for it.

