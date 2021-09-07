CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Lala Shares New Song "Prove It" and Weird Infomercial Video

By Mark Redfern
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, on October 8 via Hardly Art. Now West has shared its third single, “Prove It.” Also shared today was Open the Door: Find Your Keys and Unlock Total Serenity, a quirky new infomercial for the album that features testimonials from CHAI, Sasami Ashworth, Camilo Medina (Divino Niño), IAN SWEET, and more. Sarah Squirm and Will Duncan created the infomercial. Check out the song and infomercial below.

