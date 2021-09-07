CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area prep athletes shine during holiday weekend events

Ottawa Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the gold medal performances of the weekend. The senior quarterback put together a sterling start to the season in leading the Vikings to a 34-13 win over West Franklin. He had his hand in all facets of the game. He rushed for 247 yards on 26 carries and...

www.ottawaherald.com

CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: May play Sunday

Ryan is in uniform before Sunday's preseason game against the Browns, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. As are Calvin Ridley and Mike Davis. If the preceding is any indication, Ryan and the rest of Atlanta's first-team offense figure to see at least one possession and perhaps more than that as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran Running Back

Just days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, running back Wayne Gallman has caught on with another NFC team. Gallman signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Atlanta released running back Qadree Ollison in a corresponding move. Gallman spent the last four seasons with the...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Jalen Mayfield needs to be directed to the bench

Among the endless list of atrocities that was the Atlanta Falcons loss near the top of that list sits offensive guard Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield was incapable on Sunday and consistently beat and driven back into quarterback Matt Ryan. Mayfield appeared to be a college athlete over his skis attempting to...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Falcons#Central Heights Welch#Eagles
Yardbarker

What did Matt Ryan think of Kyle Pitts' First Game?

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie tight end were on the field for the first time together on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the Falcons, 32-9, running away with the game in the second half to spoil the debuts of head coach Arthur Smith and the hyped rookie tight end.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Underwhelming Week 1 effort

Ryan completed 21 of 35 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards. Playing the first official game of the post-Julio Jones era of his career, Ryan generated a rather sobering result in the blowout loss. The much ballyhooed connections with Calvin Ridley and rookie fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts never really materialized, either; while Ryan did connect with the duo on nine occasions, it was only for a total of 82 yards and no touchdowns. Ryan also took three sacks and was hit on nine occasions overall, a potentially foreboding sign for what may be to come for the Falcons offense this season. Ryan will look to dust himself off in time for a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons Draft Ryan QB Replacement in NFL Mock

Could the Atlanta Falcons get their ‘quarterback of the future’ in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? The staff of Fan Nation’s NFL Draft site believes it’s possible. After Week 1 of the college football season, the staff had the Falcons trading into the No. 4 selection to...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Grayson’s Grades: Eagles at Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the season with a very impressive 32-6 victory in Atlanta over the Falcons. Head Coach Nick Sirianni earned a win in his debut as an NFL Head Coach. Jalen Hurts looked very good in his first start of the season and the team got solid contributions from some of the fresh young talent added to the roster.
NFL
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantafalcons.com

Practice Report: Cordarrelle Patterson says Arthur Smith has the 'it' factor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cordarrelle Patterson was lined up at running back and wide receiver with the Falcons' first-team offense during Wednesday's practice. Patterson has done most of his damage as a returner, but has shown value in the backfield and as a pass catcher. Last season with the Chicago Bears, Patterson caught 21 passes for 132 yards and had 64 carries for 232 yards. He expects to continue to play many different roles in his first season with the Falcons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Falcons score: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts shine as Philadelphia's defense steamrolls Atlanta

DeVonta Smith's NFL debut was as good as advertised and Nick Sirianni earned his first career victory as a head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta. The Eagles' first-round pick tied a team record with six catches in his debut, finishing with 71 yards and a score as Philly scored 25 unanswered points to beat the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 in a crucial road victory.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Fantasy Football Preview: Falcons vs. Eagles

NFL football is back, which means fantasy football is back too. The Eagles open the season on the road against the Falcons as 3.5-point underdogs, which means it should be a close game. In this NFC Week 1 clash, there will be plenty of players to monitor for both teams. We cover the Falcons here, but this fantasy advice is for the game as a whole, so these recommendations will include both teams!
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Biggest similarities, differences with Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 6, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons season will open up against the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Season Preview: Building for the future

The Atlanta Falcons are rebuilding, so their 2021 season preview isn’t looking for ways to make the playoffs this year, but how they can improve going forward. The NFC South possesses two of the best teams in the NFL — the division title is not in sight for the Falcons. Still, they will look to solidify their defense throughout the season and implement a new offense with Arthur Smith.
NFL
USA Today

Matt Ryan vs. Jalen Hurts: Passing charts from Week 1

The Falcons were dominated by the Eagles in a 32-6 loss to kick off the season on Sunday. We’ll see what kind of adjustments head coach Arthur Smith makes in Week 2, but quarterback play is something that has to be more efficient. Matt Ryan didn’t have a great game, plus there were some key drops and really poor offensive line play which limited the offense as a whole.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Matt Ryan is not free of blame in loss to Eagles

There were notable offensive line struggles in the Falcons’ home-opening loss to the Eagles. The Philadelphia defensive line bullied Matt Hennessy, Kaleb McGary, and most embarrassingly, Jalen Mayfield. The first two drives were impressive and showed glimpses of what Arthur Smith’s innovative offense could look like in Atlanta, but both of those drives stalled in the red zone. Then, Atlanta had little to no success when they had the ball.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons release updated depth chart ahead of road game vs. Buccaneers

Week 1 is officially in the books, as we now turn our sights to Week 2. The Atlanta Falcons definitely didn’t get off to the start we all hoped they would, and now we can only look forward in hopes to see a different outcome in the upcoming games. On Sunday, the Falcons will travel south and face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will be a tough game to bounce back in.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL

