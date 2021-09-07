Radiohead Announce New Reissue Set, Share Previously Unreleased Song “If You Say the Word”
Radiohead have announced the release of Kid A Mnesia, a triple-album reissue marking the 21st anniversary of their fourth and fifth albums Kid A and Amnesiac, respectively. The reissue will feature the two albums in addition to a third album titled Kid Amnesiae, which features material taken from sessions during the recording of both Kid A and Amnesiac, including alternate versions of album songs as well as never-before-heard songs. Kid A Mnesia will be out on November 5 via XL. The band has just shared a previously unreleased song featured on Kid Amnesiae, “If You Say the Word.” Listen below, and check out the album’s tracklist as well.www.undertheradarmag.com
