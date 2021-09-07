CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Drip: Why Michigan football fans should just enjoy the win

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Every weekday morning, WolverinesWire publisher Isaiah Hole shares his thoughts about the latest happenings with Michigan football, whether it be talking about the games, the roster, the latest news or tertiary items. Get your day started right with The Morning Drip, presented by WolverinesWire.

In today’s episode, we discuss the sect of the fanbase who loudly proclaim ‘It’s just Western!’ when evaluating Michigan’s performance. Why fans should be encouraged by what they saw on Saturday without having to discredit the level of opponent.

So grab a cup of coffee and dig into what’s going on with the Michigan Wolverines along with WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole, every single weekday!

