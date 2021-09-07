Colts sign DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Andrew Brown from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Woods initially made the 53-man roster but was released on Monday when the Colts activated left tackle Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He signed with the Colts during the offseason as a part of the depth competition on the interior defensive line.

The Colts now have DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams and Taylor Stallworth as the primary defensive tackles on the roster.

Woods joins Kameron Cline as the only defensive tackles on the practice squad.