CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts sign DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsHJ3_0bopnmWW00

The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Andrew Brown from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Woods initially made the 53-man roster but was released on Monday when the Colts activated left tackle Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He signed with the Colts during the offseason as a part of the depth competition on the interior defensive line.

The Colts now have DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams and Taylor Stallworth as the primary defensive tackles on the roster.

Woods joins Kameron Cline as the only defensive tackles on the practice squad.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Colts Announce 15-Man Practice Squad Following Final Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced their 15-man practice squad roster Wednesday afternoon following a number of roster moves, including placing T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve following surgery. The 15-man practice squad is one man shy of a full 16-man practice squad roster under NFL rules, leaving the Colts with a...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Activate Eric Fisher From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Release Antwaun Woods

The Indianapolis Colts announced left tackle Eric Fisher was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. To make room for Fisher, the Colts released veteran defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. After signing with Indianapolis during the offseason, Fisher has yet to take any meaningful snaps as he continues to work his...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts sign veteran Texans receiver Keke Coutee as they assemble the practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts made a splash with one of the spots on their practice squad, signing Houston wide receiver Keke Coutee, a fourth-year receiver who has killed Indianapolis in his three seasons. Coutee has 83 catches for 941 yards and four touchdowns in his career, including career highs of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Practice Squad#American Football
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
chatsports.com

Five cornerbacks the 49ers should look to acquire after Verrett’s injury

The 49ers fear they’ve lost star cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. The defense is already thin at the position as starter Emmanuel Moseley recovers from a knee injury himself. Niners Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Moseley might return next week against the Eagles. However, Shanahan seems to be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Just last season, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to make an under-the-radar move by adding former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Unfortunately, he never played game for the Seahawks. He suffered a foot injury before the 2020 season kicked off and he wasn’t able to get on the field. After a...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy