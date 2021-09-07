CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bephie Gibbs Is The Queen Of Style From Head To Toe On The HBO Max Series 'The Hype'

By Greg Emmanuel
Essence
Cover picture for the articleNeed new style inspiration? Look no further. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest fashion competition shows, then you are probably familiar with the HBO Max series, The Hype. The new fashion series focuses specifically on the world of streetwear and presents 10 young designers the opportunity to compete for the chance to win $150,000 with their fate decided by judges Marni Senofonte, Offset and fashion standout Bephie Gibbs.

