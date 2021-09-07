Bephie Gibbs Is The Queen Of Style From Head To Toe On The HBO Max Series 'The Hype'

Next month, WarnerMedia Kids & Family and DC will be unleashing the animated mini-series event, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. But if you think this is the Aquaman you've come to know & love either from the cartoons or Jason Mamoa's take, you might want to adjust the dials on your expectations because Warner Bros. Animation is promising a playful reimagining of the iconic DC superhero. An original tale set during the time of Aquaman's early adventures as King of Atlantis, viewers will follow Aquaman, his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and a gaggle of other characters on epic underwater excursions filled with colorful scenery, monstrous creatures & thrilling battles.

