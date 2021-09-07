CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How To Tell The Difference Between COVID-19 And RSV

By Catherine Caruso
healthdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the U.S., cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also continuing to climb, especially among young children (via Health). RSV is a highly contagious respiratory illness that causes mild symptoms, similar to those of the common cold, including runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, and decreased appetite. While COVID-19 has similar symptoms, they may be more severe.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Doctors watching out for virus similar to COVID-19 called RSV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pediatricians and public health officials say parents need to be aware of not just COVID-19 but a second virus that is landing children in hospitals around the country. “RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus and it’s a common virus that’s seasonal like the flu is and...
TAMPA, FL
verywellhealth.com

Sinus Infection vs. COVID-19: What Are the Differences?

COVID-19 and sinus infection (sinusitis) can have similar symptoms because they both involve the respiratory system. However, these conditions do not have the same causes. Here is an overview of how COVID-19 and sinus infections are different, including when you should see your doctor about your symptoms. Symptoms. During the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#On Children#Covid 19#Respiratory Illness#Health Center#Texas Tribune
Intelligencer

Officials: Many COVID-19 Variants, Little Difference

WHEELING — After the initial wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country, subsequent surges in the virus were identified by the designations of their variant viruses — most prominently the delta variant, with more, such as the alpha, gamma, and recently-identified mu variants popping up occasionally. Ultimately, however, the myriad mutations...
WHEELING, WV
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ashtabula Star Beacon

COVID-19 affects people in different ways

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Caitlynn and Jeremy Dunn didn’t think they would be spending their first Christmas Eve of married life gathering food dropped on the front porch while quarantined at home. The couple had to postpone their June 2020 wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic and had a small family...
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, OH
fox35orlando.com

RSV cases on the rise as COVID-19 restrictions ease, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - U.S. health officials are asking Americans to be watchful as COVID-19 precautions are being lifted, paving the way for another common virus to take hold. According to the National Institutes of Health, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infects the cells that line the lungs and breathing passages. Symptoms are similar to the common cold such as a runny nose, loss of appetite, and coughing or wheezing. Symptoms usually stay mild in older children and adults though some people are at risk of more serious disease including infants, older adults and people with a weakened immune system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
krcu.org

To Your Health: A Dangerous Combination for Children: COVID-19 and RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants. RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.The CDC reports that RSV infections typically occur in late fall and winter.The American Academy of Pediatrics noted that masking and social distancing meant infants and young children who would have gotten RSV last year, didn't. However, according to an infectious diseases specialist at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, as many states have lifted mask mandates and other restrictions, doctors are starting to see a resurgence of the virus, and earlier than usual.
KIDS
abc27.com

What’s Going Around: COVID-19, RSV, hand, foot and mouth

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing pink eye, hand-foot-and-mouth disease and viral stomach bugs. They’re also seeing viral respiratory illnesses including RSV, influenza and COVID-19. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics says they are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, as well as other viruses,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
massdevice.com

Cepheid wins EUA for new version of COVID-19, flu, RSV combination diagnostic

Cepheid announced today that it received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV Plus diagnostic. Sunnyvale, California-based Cepheid designed its Xpert Xpress Plus as a rapid molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of the viruses causing COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
SUNNYVALE, CA
Black Enterprise

12-Year-Old South Carolina Girl On Ventilator Battling COVID-19, RSV, and Pneumonia

A 12-year-old girl in South Carolina is fighting for her life in the ICU after being diagnosed with COVID-19, pneumonia, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Misty Goodwin said her daughter Amari Goodwin went from being a smart and sassy middle school student to sitting under a ventilator at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, ABC 11 reported. She said her daughter’s symptoms progressing quickly frequent vomiting and a 104-degree fever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy