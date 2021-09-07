How To Tell The Difference Between COVID-19 And RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants. RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.The CDC reports that RSV infections typically occur in late fall and winter.The American Academy of Pediatrics noted that masking and social distancing meant infants and young children who would have gotten RSV last year, didn't. However, according to an infectious diseases specialist at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, as many states have lifted mask mandates and other restrictions, doctors are starting to see a resurgence of the virus, and earlier than usual.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO