CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

VIRAL NEWS

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

WB Relaunches Mysterious 'What is The Matrix' Site for 'The Matrix 4'. It has begun. It's finally time to kick off the marketing for. , officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The first glimpse of footage from the sequel was revealed a few weeks ago at the industry event CinemaCon in Las Vegas, a teaser trailer showing what seemed to be lovers Neo & Trinity meeting but having no memory of anything in their past lives. At the moment, Warner Bros still has Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 scheduled to debut in theaters December 22nd, 2021 just before the end of this year. There are rumors it could be delayed (again), but nothing has been confirmed or announced yet. Many fans have been wondering why there is no marketing yet – absolutely nothing – not even an announcement about the title. But now it looks like they're finally firing up the marketing machine. Game creator / movie geek Hideo Kojima tweeted about a brand new website for The Matrix called "What is The Matrix?" And here we go…

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW. ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ. Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Marvel Has Finally Released A Disney+ ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer and a Poster

Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming ‘Hawkeye’ series that is set to hit Disney+ later this year, on November 24, 2021. The Marvel Studios Twitter account posted the video on Twitter:. It’s also on YouTube:. It had over 1.6 million views in an hour! At the time of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Takeshi Kitano
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Karan Brar
First Showing

New US Trailer for Palme d'Or Winner 'Titane' from Julia Ducournau

"Dazzling, horrifying, tender." Neon has dropped a sizzling new red band US trailer for Julia Ducournau's Titane, the Palme d'Or winner at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year. One of my favorite films of the festival, this shocked and rocked the Croisette and was chosen by jury president Spike Lee as the big winner at the famous festival this summer. Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. "Titane" – A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys. It stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, along with Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh. This is a great trailer, confusing but that's exactly as it should be. And one of my quotes from my Cannes review is included and I dig it: "Not what you're expecting… not what anyone is expecting." Perfect quote for this film that I don't want to tell you anything about before you see it. Check it out below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly in 'South of Heaven' Official Trailer

"You have pushed a desperate man a little too far here." RLJE Films has released the official trailer for a dark crime thriller titled South of Heaven, directed by Israeli filmmaker Aharon Keshales (of Rabies and Big Bad Wolves). This film is arriving on VOD in October for anyone interested in checking it out, despite not hitting any festivals or otherwise. Convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life - but unfortunately it's just not that simple. South of Heaven stars Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Mike Colter, and Shea Whigham. A very strange mix of vibes in this, with Sudeikis playing such a warm, friendly person and everyone else so cold and vicious. Hard to tell if it's worth a watch.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Batman is reportedly getting a second HBO Max spin-off series

The Batman is getting another HBO Max spin-off series centered on The Penguin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the publication's sources, Warner Bros. have begun to develop a TV show that will focus on the rise of Oswald Cobblepot – The Penguin's real name – within Gotham's criminal underworld.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Marketing#Liar#Warner Bros#Cinemacon#Neo Trinity#Riddler#Dpg#Volcano Watch#Korean#Netflix Pr
First Showing

First Look at Olivia Wilde's Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Arriving 2022

Hello, darling… New Line Cinema has revealed a first look teaser for the film Don't Worry Darling, the next feature directed by actress Olivia Wilde following her acclaimed debut Booksmart a few years ago. The mysterious suburban crime thriller film is now set to open in September 2022, delayed from initial plans for a release this year. There is not that much known abut this project so far. A 1950's housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. The impressive ensemble cast features Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Harry Styles, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, Kate Berlant, Dita Von Teese, Sydney Chandler, and Asif Ali. There's barely 12 seconds of footage in this first teaser, but it's plenty enough to get my attention. Huh. I wonder what exactly is going on in here…?
MOVIES
First Showing

Venice 2021: Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' is a Stirring Medieval Epic

"I will not be silent!" When I sat down to watch Ridley Scott's movie The Last Duel, I was not expecting a two and a half hour sprawling medieval epic with massive battles and intimate drama aplenty. For whatever careless reason, I was initially expecting a small scale drama about men fighting over a woman, culminating in an entertaining duel between two cocky bastards. While there certainly is an entertaining duel, this film is anything but small scale. The Last Duel is one of two new Ridley Scott-directed movies releasing in 2021, the other being House of Gucci, and it showed up at the 2021 Venice Film Festival as a world premiere at the very end of the fest as an out-of-competition screening. It's not really a festival film, but it still entertained everyone anyway. Especially with a runtime of 152 minutes, massive medieval action set pieces galore, and a knights-in-full-armor duel unlike any shown on screen before. Will there be divisive reactions? Most likely… Will there be plenty to debate and argue about? Definitely. But is it at least a good movie? Yes, it certainly is.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Batman’: Penguin Spinoff Series in the Works at HBO Max

HBO Max’s slate of original DC projects is growing. A new television series spinning off from the highly-anticipated The Batman is in early development at the streamer. Penguin, one of the villains of the film played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell, will be the focus of the show, which will be executive produced by director Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Is Getting Another Spinoff Series At HBO Max

It’s been a long wait for the next chapter of Batman film history to unfold, but as things stand now, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is on track for a spring 2022 release, with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl this time around. But The Batman isn’t simply the first entry in a proposed trilogy, as it was announced in summer 2020 that a spinoff series centered on this DC Comics continuity’s Gotham City Police Department is coming to HBO Max. Now word’s come in that the streaming service is preparing another series to spin off of The Batman, this one focusing on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'A Cop Movie' from Mexico

"There are good cops and there are bad cops." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a highly praised, award-winning documentary titled A Cop Movie, which is a title that sounds like it's an intense thriller about police in Mexico but it's something else entirely. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an award for editing, and it arrives on Netflix this fall. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as "the love patrol." Two professional actors undergo an immersive process to join the police force in Mexico City. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable film, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system. "I came to the conclusion that performing is an essential part of a police officer's life. From the moment they put on the uniform, they are playing a part, which extends throughout their workday, displaying a strength they don’t have or helping with something they are not prepared for." A clever questioning of the very concept of cops.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Joker's Marc Maron to Voice Lex Luthor in DC's League of Super-Pets Movie

Marc Maron returns to the DC universe as the voice of supervillain mastermind Lex Luthor in League of Super-Pets. The Netflix's GLOW actor, who played Gene Ufland opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro in the R-rated Batman villain origin story Joker, joins a cast that includes Dwayne Johnson (DC's Black Adam) as Krypto the Superdog and Kevin Hart (The Secret Life of Pets) as Ace the Bat-Hound. In June, star and producer Johnson revealed a star-studded cast of voices from Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), John Krasinski (The Office), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Diego Luna (Star Wars: Andor), Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Resurrections).
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Magical 'A Boy Called Christmas' Starring Henry Lawfull

"Magic is real!" It is…? I believe, I believe! Studiocanal UK has released a new official trailer for the holiday movie titled A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is a new take on the story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. A Christmas movie based on a book of the same title. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Henry Lawfull stars as Nikolas, with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. This kind of looks like Disney's Maleficent meets The Chronicles of Narnia, with heaps of vibrant CGI spectacle. A movie every kid will probably adore, but adults perhaps not so much.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Is Losing One Of The Most Beloved Comic Book Movies

Netflix is losing one of its beloved comic book movies - and it's going to be a particularly painful loss for some fans. Scott Pilgrim vs the World will be leaving Netflix on Wednesday, September 15th, so you better fire it up and watch now! Scott Pilgrim remains one of the more pivotal examples from the 2010s of a comic book movie was a major fan cult-favorite, but never really found the mainstream box office success that Universal Pictures sorely hoped for after a tidal wave of hype at San Diego Comic-Con. But director Edgar Wright's adaptation of Byan Lee O'Mally's iconic comic series has since stood the test of time.
MOVIES
First Showing

Four Full Trailers for 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' 2021 Horror Line-Up

"Find your own way to slay." Amazon Prime Video has debuted four individual trailers for the next four films as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror series. A "series of unique, unsettling thrillers, that showcase original genre stories from diverse casts and filmmakers," the first four films launched last year. The original concept for Welcome to the Blumhouse was a line-up of eight films - this is the second set of them arriving in October 2021 to finish up this original project. Arriving on Prime Video soon for viewing: Bingo Hell, starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, Joshua Caleb Johnson; Black as Night, starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, Keith David; Madres, starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill; and The Manor, starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett. Revisit the first series of films here, and add these next four to your "Watch List" for this year. Bingo Hell looks like it might be the best of the bunch in here, with its demonic bingo, but they all look pretty good. Check out all 4 films below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mortal Kombat 2, Spinoff Projects In Development at Warner Bros

There is little doubt that Mortal Kombat teased a possible sequel. But how soon are we going to see the next film? A new report suggests that Warner Bros. already has several Mortal Kombat projects in development. The revelation comes from Variety's in-depth report about Dune and its upcoming simultaneous...
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Mortal Kombat Getting A Sequel By Warner Bros. After All?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Video game movies have had a spotty history in the film world. While the majority of these adaptations have disappointed, there have been a few that resonated with the fandom. Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat seems to be the latter, so is a sequel happening over at Warner Bros.?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy