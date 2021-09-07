VIRAL NEWS

"There are good cops and there are bad cops." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a highly praised, award-winning documentary titled A Cop Movie, which is a title that sounds like it's an intense thriller about police in Mexico but it's something else entirely. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an award for editing, and it arrives on Netflix this fall. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as "the love patrol." Two professional actors undergo an immersive process to join the police force in Mexico City. In this thoroughly original and unpredictable film, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system. "I came to the conclusion that performing is an essential part of a police officer's life. From the moment they put on the uniform, they are playing a part, which extends throughout their workday, displaying a strength they don’t have or helping with something they are not prepared for." A clever questioning of the very concept of cops.

