The Surprising Way Your Cell Phone May Affect Your Immune System

Susan Denham Wade, an author in the UK, says the outlook isn’t good. Denham Wade spent four years researching and writing a book about human sight throughout history, which she says is “humanity’s ruling sense.” The smart phone, she says, is the “pinnacle” of this. “We can now observe the world around us, communicate via text and social media, and ping pictures of our everyday activities to friends and family through a small screen, without ever leaving the house,” Denham Wade said. But this over-reliance on sight negatively affects the rest of our senses, as we aren’t utilizing the others as much. According to Denham Wade, the devices may also contribute to higher levels of stress, anxiety, loneliness, and depression. “They are the first thing we reach for in the morning, and the last thing we check at night,” she said. (Daily Mail)

