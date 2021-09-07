CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Surprising Way Your Cell Phone May Affect Your Immune System

By Agnes Erickson
healthdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us, our cell phones are always in our hands. With the internet available at our fingertips 24 hours a day, it can be hard to admit that our cell phones may be wreaking havoc on our health, namely on our immune system. Our cell phones lie at...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAX

Smart phones may negatively affect our senses

Susan Denham Wade, an author in the UK, says the outlook isn’t good. Denham Wade spent four years researching and writing a book about human sight throughout history, which she says is “humanity’s ruling sense.” The smart phone, she says, is the “pinnacle” of this. “We can now observe the world around us, communicate via text and social media, and ping pictures of our everyday activities to friends and family through a small screen, without ever leaving the house,” Denham Wade said. But this over-reliance on sight negatively affects the rest of our senses, as we aren’t utilizing the others as much. According to Denham Wade, the devices may also contribute to higher levels of stress, anxiety, loneliness, and depression. “They are the first thing we reach for in the morning, and the last thing we check at night,” she said. (Daily Mail)
CELL PHONES
Inverse

One surprising way using a smartphone strengthens your brain

Digital technology is ubiquitous. We have been increasingly reliant on smartphones, tablets, and computers over the past 20 years, and this trend has been accelerating due to the pandemic. Conventional wisdom tells us that over-reliance on technology may take away from our ability to remember, pay attention, and exercise self-control....
CELL PHONES
wellbeingmagazine.com

Want to boost your immune system for the coming winter months?

Want to boost your immune system & raise your energy levels in the long winter months ahead? Curious about Reiki? With our daylight hours & sunshine reduced, it’s a fantastic way top up our healthy state of wellbeing. Beautiful restoring winter Reiki treatments can recharge and strengthen, alleviate pain, and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Bacteria#The University Of Arizona#Scl Health#The Mayo Clinic
FIRST For Women

Easy Ways to Lower Cell Phone Bills and Save $100s

The average American pays $114 on their monthly cellphone bill — that’s $1,368 per year! Here, savvy ways to lower that number, fast. The way you use your phone has likely changed since we’ve all been home more. For example, surveys show that 54 percent of cellphone users report using Wi-Fi more often — great if you don’t want to use up data, but not so great when you’re paying for data that’s going unused. Also, many cellphone carriers report that customers are making more voice calls than ever before, which can be pricey if you have a minute-based plan.
CELL PHONES
EatThis

Popular Foods That Boost Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

Everyone is bound to get sick here or there, but we'd all probably prefer to feel under the weather a bit less often (and use our precious PTO for something actually fun). A strong immune system is key for fighting off bacteria and viruses that make us ill, so giving your immune system a boost in any way we can is the best bet for better health. Fortunately, in the fight against invaders, your diet can play a role!
RECIPES
Forsyth County News

Adlen Robinson: Keep strengthening your immune system

Fall is just around the corner, and we all know that is when children and adults alike tend to contract illnesses. Whether it is the dreaded Covid-19, the flu, or just the miserable common cold, none of us want to get sick. While vaccines offer protection, there are still lots...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Independent

5 expert-backed ways to bolster your immune system, as we approach cold and flu season

Autumn can be a challenging time for our immune systems, with countless bugs doing the rounds and cooler temperatures meaning we’re indoors more, making it easier for germs to spread.Busy schedules can also increase stress, which doesn’t help matters, and can quickly zap us of the energy we need to get through the day, without having to rely on a steady stream of pumpkin spice lattes.“Every day, we each inhale more than 100 million different bacteria,” says Euan MacLennan, medical herbalist and herbal director at Pukka Herbs (pukkaherbs.com). “To stop the infectious invaders, we have about 30 million unique antibodies,...
HEALTH
healthdigest.com

When You Start Using An Air Purifier, This Is What Happens To You

Air purifiers are designed to cleanse the air in your home and rid it of any impurities. They work by capturing, sanitizing, and removing indoor pollutants and other harmful airborne particles (via Healthline). Many air purifiers are made with filters that suck in and trap these particles as the air runs through them, while others can sanitize them without filtering them at all. While air purifiers cannot remove every single unwanted particle in your home, they're fairly effective at filtering and removing smoke, mold, indoor toxins, and allergens like pet dander, pollen, and dust mites.
ELECTRONICS
okcfox.com

The signs your phone is carrying stalkerware

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Romantic or familial relationships turning into stalking and control through technology is a form of digital abuse. If you suspect you are in this dangerous and unhealthy situation, a security analyst says you can check to see if your phone is carrying stalkerware. This digital abuse...
CELL PHONES
unionspringsherald.com

Your phone could save your life

Your phone could save your life in an emergency. When there is an emergency and lives are in danger, immediate action is required to get an immediate response. 9-1-1 is the universal emergency telephone number in the region. Phoning 9-1-1 is the best way to reach out for help in an emergency situation.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
30Seconds

Signs of Liver Damage: 4 Surprising Signs & Symptoms That Your Liver May Be in Trouble

We tend to think of our liver as our detoxification organ, which it is, but your liver literally provides 1,000 functions for you. The liver is a “tough” organ. It is the only one in your body that will literally regrow if you remove a piece of it. Mother Nature clearly gave it a great deal of value to provide it with that function. A healthy liver is critical for good health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

Does Exercise Boost Your Immune System?

After dealing with COVID-19 for over 18 months, folks are asking more questions about the impact that exercise has on your immune system. We know that reports show, those with reduced immune systems are more susceptible to the virus and damage to the body if you get COVID. Multiple studies...
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy