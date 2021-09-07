Tuesday Morning Topline: Marin County Fire Likely Sparked By Lawnmower
An early morning grass fire spread to two homes in Antioch today. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. and engulfed one palm tree, and both homes were badly damaged. [KTVU]. A 44-acre wildfire that was quickly contained in Lucas Valley last week was likely sparked by a lawnmower hitting a rock. The Marin County Fire Department is warning residents that any mowing ought to be done on foggy mornings, and not in the heat of the afternoon. [Bay Area News Group]sfist.com
