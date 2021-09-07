CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

Tuesday Morning Topline: Marin County Fire Likely Sparked By Lawnmower

SFist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning grass fire spread to two homes in Antioch today. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. and engulfed one palm tree, and both homes were badly damaged. [KTVU]. A 44-acre wildfire that was quickly contained in Lucas Valley last week was likely sparked by a lawnmower hitting a rock. The Marin County Fire Department is warning residents that any mowing ought to be done on foggy mornings, and not in the heat of the afternoon. [Bay Area News Group]

sfist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Government
City
Brentwood, CA
County
Marin County, CA
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Government
City
Milford, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Marin County, CA
Government
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Dui#Marin#Amusement Park#Ktvu#Bay Area News Group#Cbs Sf#The Dixie Fire#Krcr#Npr Cal Fire

Comments / 0

Community Policy