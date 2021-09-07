CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday morning storm brings hail, downed power lines in Northeast Wisconsin

By Alice Reid
 7 days ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Storm damage brought hail and downed trees in parts of Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

A downed power line caused a closure of Highway 42 between Highway A and Gibraltar Road. The Gibraltar Fire - Rescue Association told drivers to avoid the area, as the downed wire was live and arcing on the roadway.

Additionally, firefighters said that due to severe storms in the area, there are multiple trees down blocking roadways in northern Door County. Drivers were asked for patience as crews work to clear the roads.

Along with down trees, NBC 26 viewers shared photos of large hail that had reportedly fallen in the areas of Appleton, Kaukauna, Freedom, New London, and Hortonville.

Picture of hail on Sept. 7, 2021. Located on Hwy S between New London and Hortonville. By the Liberty Town Hall.
View of hail in Freedom, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2021.

According to the Associated Press, the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties. Winds of 60 mph were expected.

