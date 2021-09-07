Conson drenches the Philippines, eyes China, Vietnam

AccuWeather meteorologists say tropical activity in the West Pacific basin has surged to life once again this week as two tropical systems churn through the basin.

The first of these two tropical entities to take shape was Tropical Storm Conson, known as Jolina in the Philippines. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) assigns a local name, to be used in addition to the internationally recognized name, to any tropical system that enters its area of responsibility.

Conson made the first of multiple landfalls in the Philiipines late Monday evening, local time. This first landfall was in the vicinity of Hernani, Eastern Samar, Philippines. Conson was a severe tropical storm when it first slammed into the Philippines, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), the tropical governing body for the West Pacific basin.

PAGASA found slightly stronger sustained winds and declared the system a typhoon just as it made landfall.

"Conson's intensity was right on the border between a severe tropical storm designation and a typhoon designation at landfall," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, local time, Conson went on to make three additional landfalls in a span of just four hours. A fifth landfall was confirmed just before noon, local time, on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, local time, Conson was a tropical storm located over the Sibuyan Sea, moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 km/h).

Regardless of its official designation, Conson unleashed strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Portions of the Eastern Visayas region near where Conson first made landfall have already received 6-12 inches (150-300 mm) of rainfall since Monday. Other portions of the Visayas island group have had 4-6 inches (100-150 mm) of rainfall in the same time frame.

Rain will continue across portions of the Philippines through midweek as Conson slowly makes its way off the country's coastline.

"Widespread rainfall totals of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) are expected along the path of the storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches (450 mm)," Nicholls said.

While the Philippines is no stranger to heavy rainfall events, rainfall of this magnitude is enough to cause flooding issues for the region. Water can quickly pond in low-lying areas, while higher elevation areas are susceptible to mudslides during heavy rainfall.

As Conson continues to interact with land, the storm's wind intensity will continue to decrease. However, locally strong wind gusts of 40-60 mph (70-100 km/h) can still occur as Conson drags through the Philippines, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph (115 km/h).

Wind and heavy rain can also work to churn up surrounding seas and lead to rough surf and potentially some coastal flooding.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly 2,000 passengers and crew members were stranded in ports across the Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The Philippine Coast Guard suspended sea trips within areas covered by storm signals -- warnings issued by PAGASA to cover for tropical impacts.

As of Tuesday evening, local time, storm signals remained in effect for portions of the island groupings of Visayas, Southern Luzon, Mindoro, Central Luzon and Northern Luzon. The capital city of Manila, home to over 1.75 million people, was included in these storm signals.

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed on Tuesday that at least 18 fishermen were missing as a result of the storm.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said some transmission lines were impacted by Conson and power outages were reported in parts of the Eastern Samar, Samar and Leyte provinces, according to The Associated Press.

AccuWeather forecasters say after Conson moves out of the Philippines, it will set its sights on portions of China and Vietnam.

Conson is currently forecast to move off the coast of the Philippines and into the South China Sea by Thursday afternoon. Conson can approach, or directly strike, China's Hainan province early this weekend before potentially tracking into Vietnam early next week.

Conson is not alone in the West Pacific basin. A second active system, Severe Tropical Storm Chanthu, was churning in the open waters of the Philippine Sea early Wednesday morning, local time. AccuWeather forecasters continue to closely monitor Chanthu, as the system may become the basin's next typhoon.

"There is a good chance Chanthu can reach typhoon intensity in the next day or two and [it] is expected to bring risks to Taiwan, the southern Ryukyu Islands and perhaps eastern China this weekend," Nicholls cautioned.

