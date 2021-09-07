C. Ryan Thompson, AICP

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCHW announces the promotion of Ryan Thompson, Sr. Project Manager on the Land Planning + Design department. Ryan has served as a professional planner at CHW for more than 11 years. He has experience in Planning, GIS, Public Engagement, and Management in aspects of land development, for both public and private planning + design projects. “We are pleased to recognize Ryan's professional skills and commitment to CHW with this promotion,” said Craig Brashier, AICP, Director of Planning.

hospitalitynet.org

Timothy Ryan

Timothy Ryan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he will expand his oversight of the company's operations. Ryan has been with the company for two years serving as the Executive Vice President of Operations during which he played a key role in the opening of several new properties. Ryan boasts over 25 years of operations experience, successfully launching over 30 restaurants, hotels and international resorts and serving as a Vice President of Strategy for five years at MGM Resorts, a Fortune 100 hospitality and entertainment company.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Employers still face a number of challenges in adopting a hybrid workplace

The workplace may be undergoing the largest transformation of our lifetime. The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to in-office operations. Overnight, employees woke up to a new workplace — the home. Across the globe, displaced employees created makeshift workspaces that became their home office for a year and a half. As a result, an employee divide occurred. Some employees could not wait to return, while others have yet to step foot into the office. As in-person office operations resume, employers and employees have an opportunity to shape what the future of work looks like. That future is hybrid.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

8 essential considerations about slow hiring

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Sometimes managers have a position to fill quickly, and even though time may seem of the essence, rushing to hire can come with its pitfalls. Similarly, there are pros and cons to...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Guest column: How to maximize opportunities coming out of the pandemic

If 2020 and 2021 have taught us anything, it’s to be prepared for the unexpected. The pandemic has rocked us in ways no one saw coming. And just as we thought things were returning to “normal,” the Delta variant has reared its ugly head. As recently as June, we all thought Zoom meetings were gone for good, and here they are again. Add to all of it: vaccine mandates, Covid testing, booster shots … this is really our new reality.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore names new board chair

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has a new board chair — just a few months after its last leadership transition. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Brian Pieninck will take over as chair of the economic development organization's board of directors effective immediately. He succeeds Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., who took over the position in May but is now moving to Boston to become president of National Grid New England. BGE will continue its involvement with EAGB as Carim Khouzami, BGE’s president and CEO, will join the organization's executive committee, according to a release.
BALTIMORE, MD
bizjournals

S.F. launches citywide grants for storefronts hit by vandalism

San Francisco is launching a program offering small retailers grants of up to $2,000 to repair damage to their windows or storefronts. The grants cover damage to storefronts but do not extend to loss of stolen goods or damage to shared spaces, such as parklet structures. Businesses with annual gross...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Inno under 25

This week, the Albany Business Review officially launches a new go-to resource — Albany Inno — in our coverage of startups and innovation. Albany Inno will bolster the ABR’s already robust coverage of innovation, giving readers an enhanced look at the people and businesses driving the innovation economy in the Capital Region. Albany is one of the newest markets for American Inno, a division of the Business Review’s parent company, American City Business Journals. Now more than 40 markets strong, Inno is the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

One of Oakland's most active developers poised to break ground on 16-story residential tower

Construction on a 16-story residential tower near downtown Oakland is getting closer. Developer Holland Partner Group applied for permits Sept. 9 for on-site infrastructure improvements and grading to facilitate construction on nearly an acre at 2359 Harrison St. The Vancouver, Washington, company does not anticipate starting construction until 2022, Kristin...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Fiveable investor Matchstick Ventures closes on $55M third fund

Matchstick Ventures, one of Minnesota's most active early stage investors, has closed on a $55 million fund, the company's third. Its previous fund, which closed in 2019, was worth $30 million. The fundraising was led by the Foundry Group, a Boulder, Colorado, venture firm. The fund was also supported by...
BOULDER, CO
bizjournals

3 questions: What’s next for the residential real estate market

Paul DeStefano, vice president, business development, at Keller Williams Capital District, has worked in residential real estate for more than 40 years. Here’s his take on what’s happening with the market and what the future may hold as the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads.
REAL ESTATE
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
campbell.edu

Wangelin named director of Facilities Management

Campbell University announced Jason Wangelin as the new director of Facilities Management. Wangelin, who officially started the position on Sept. 1, now oversees and leads the Facilities Management team that provides complete maintenance and repair services to University facilities including new construction, renovations, space utilization assignments, safety and compliance, work orders and preventive maintenance.
BUIES CREEK, NC
ricethresher.org

Board of Trustees releases comment portal after Task Force’s findings

The Chair of the Rice Board of Trustees Rob Ladd sent an email on Aug. 31 announcing a trustee portal, a survey that invites the thoughts and comments from the Rice community. The first question asks for opinions on what specific actions Rice can take to ensure a diverse and inclusive experience, while the second asks about recommendations regarding the Founder’s Memorial.
RICE, TX
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Osei as GHAPOHA board chair

Former MD of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, has been appointed chairperson of the 11-member board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA). Other members of the board are: the Director-General of GHAPOHA, Michael A. Luguje, Mabel Asi Sagoe of the transport ministry, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, director of the Takoradi Port, Sandra Opoku, director of the Tema Port, and Benonita Bismark representing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.
ECONOMY
Kansas City Business Journal

DataVizion, LLC Appoints Philip Allen, CEO, David Andersen, Director

DataVizion, LLC, an Inc. 5000 Company in 2019 and 2021, welcomes Philip Allen as CEO and promotes David Andersen to a new position as Director of Product Strategy. Allen joined as CEO. A native of Kansas, Allen’s career, spanning over three decades, has provided many opportunities to gain experience in a wide range of business areas including technology, operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Transitioning over the course of his career to a strategic leadership and planning role, the active hands-on experience he gained in a variety of positions has proven to be an asset in establishing and managing effective teams that execute with a clear vision. Allen previously owned and operated his own Salesforce Integration organization. He started this company after leaving a role at ISG Technology, as their CTO and VP Managed Services after serving on their Board of Directors. With a focus on technology and operations, Allen has led and participated in start-ups, SMBs, and larger companies. States Tim Hoffman, CFO/COO, “Allen has unique experience in establishing a culture of success and has driven dramatic improvements and turnarounds throughout his career.” Andersen, with DataVizion since 2014 as Senior Network Engineer, was promoted to Director of Product Strategy to support the company with the ongoing dynamic nature of product offerings DataVizion strives to provide to its robust list of mid-market and enterprise clients, and small- to medium-sized businesses. States, Hoffman, “Andersen’s knowledge of the industry’s vibrant product components, coupled with his specialized technical acumen, provides DataVizion with a compelling reason to promote Andersen when we divided the company into two divergent units to wholly serve our enterprise division and our small- to medium-sized businesses simultaneously. It is a natural fit for Andersen.” Previously, Andersen was responsible for managing, configuring, maintaining, implementing, and designing network architecture for three college campuses at Doane University in Nebraska. About DataVizion, LLC: Established in 2001, named as “Lincoln’s Best Places to Work” for mid-sized businesses in 2019 and 2021, DataVizion, LLC, an Inc. 5000 company for two years running, has seen tremendous growth and provides a full range of business technology solutions including Professional and Managed IT Services throughout the Midwest. DataVizion, LLC is a Platinum Partner of ARUBA, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DataVizion delivers advanced network, access, and security solutions in three primary enterprise verticals: Major Universities/Higher Education, Healthcare Facilities, and Financial Institutions, as well as in many secondary and tertiary markets. From enterprise to small businesses, its priority is to provide a better connection for its clients through IT and network solutions that enhance speed, flexibility, and productivity in a secure environment. Backed by superior support and customer service, these proven solutions give its clients a competitive advantage to grow and thrive.
BUSINESS
washco-md.net

PROJECT RESTORE – Grant Application Opens Today at Noon

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 8, 2021) – The application for Project Restore, led by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is scheduled to open today at noon. MDHCD is administering $25 million to provide financial support to Maryland’s new or expanding businesses to help incentivize commercial investment in vacant retail and commercial properties.​​
HAGERSTOWN, MD
biztucson.com

Karly Meza

R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, has announced that Karly A. Meza has been promoted to shareholder. Meza has been an integral member of R&A since joining the firm in 2009. She primarily provides financial reporting and assurance services to clients in a variety of industries. She specializes in auditing and reporting for employee benefit plans, not-for-profit organizations, charter schools, and construction entities. In her new role, in addition to continuing as division head of assurance, she will be expanding her focus on business development and community engagement. Meza holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Active in the community, she serves on the board of directors of the Children’s Museum Tucson.
BUSINESS

