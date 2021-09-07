Seems like PG is Clark for a 5th year or a transfer

Every season there are rookies outside the top 10 who contribute in a much bigger way than what their draft slots might indicate. Last season, Tyrese Haliburton (No. 12), Isaiah Stewart (No. 16), Saddiq Bey (No. 19), Immanuel Quickley (No. 25) and Desmond Bane (No. 30) headlined the group. Some undervalued players emerge as superstars, like Donovan Mitchell (No. 13 in 2017), Devin Booker (No. 13 in 2015) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 13 in 2013), further proving how inexact a science the draft process can be.
