Seems like PG is Clark for a 5th year or a transfer

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Zion Williamson and whether or not he has a long-term future with the New Orleans Pelicans. The team has struggled to surround him with talent and after losing Lonzo Ball in free agency, fans aren't convinced that this team is going to be any good this season. With that in mind, theories are running rampant suggesting that if things don't change quickly, Zion might very well request a trade out of NOLA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO