I also don't have a problem with the performance of the players, especially the OL & RBs..Short yardage plays without a blocker lined up in the backfield are a lot tougher so you can blame some of that on the staff. The players let it slip in the pre season that the TE Woods would be lining up in the backfield so that would remedy a lead blocker issue if true. We obviously saved that for down the road. We did best when we lined up and took it straight at them but they are an under matched FCS team. However, we did score 43 points so there is that but expectations are higher. This is the 1st game and we could afford some experimentation so it will be interesting to see the team over the next several games. Let's hope some of the execution and play calling were an aberration.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO