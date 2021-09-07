CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Not For The Old Lady In Dubuque": Read The Original Vision For The New Yorker

By Meredith Mann, NYPL
Gothamist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe typeface. The diereses. The profile of Eustace Tilley. All are characteristics of a magazine so iconic and tied to metropolitan chic that it had to be titled The New Yorker. But when founder and editor Harold Ross conceived of the publication in the mid-1920s, things were up in the air both creatively and financially. He had to secure the talent and the money to make his magazine a success. For the first, he turned to his close friends and fellow seat-mates at the historic Algonquin Round Table: Dorothy Parker, Edna Ferber, Alexander Woollcott, George S. Kaufman, and other wits who every morning would, to paraphrase Parker, brush their teeth and sharpen their tongues.

