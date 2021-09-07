Knowles eager to ‘start a new path’ in life after retiring from Carmel school board
Carmel Clay Schools board member Pam Knowles has announced she will retire from her position Sept. 13, the date the board is next scheduled to hold a public meeting. Knowles has been on the board since 2010 and before that served as an educator in the district from 1977 to 2009. After nearly 45 years of service to Carmel students, she said it’s the right time “to start a new path” in life.www.youarecurrent.com
