CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US reaches 40 million recorded Covid-19 cases — with 4 million counted in the last 4 weeks

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The US has now tallied more than 40 million Covid-19 cases across the pandemic, with more than 4 million of them reported in the last four weeks alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The count comes with a caveat: 40 million represents just officially reported positive...

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cnn#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Brown University
International Business Times

2,437 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19, CDC Data Shows

More than 2,000 Americans who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus, data shows. At least 2,437 fully vaccinated people across the United States have died of COVID-19, as of Aug. 30. Among the total number of breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older and 44% were females, a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's pandemic death toll rises over weekend; active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall

North Dakota's Health Department reported two more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, though hospitalizations declined slightly and active COVID-19 cases fell. The new deaths reported Saturday brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,573. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the state's coronavirus dashboard remained unchanged, at 207 and 102, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: Infant dies of COVID-19 complications in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Health officials confirmed Wednesday that an infant under the age of 1 died in Douglas County this week from complications related to COVID-19. The infant was diagnosed with COVID-19-related symptoms on Aug. 20 and died Monday, The News-Review reported. Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team spokesperson Tamara Howell told the newspaper that the child also had other health complications.
OREGON STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Edmonston: Covid early treatment protocol must include ivermectin

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in conjunction with the Governor’s Office issued a memorandum stating that all pharmacy claims for Ivermectin under Medicaid cannot be filled for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Representatives Beryl Amedee-R (Houma), Kathy Edmonston-R (Gonzales), Valerie Hodges-R (Denham Springs and Dodie Horton-R (Haughton) sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMTW

Maine COVID-19 Updates: Tracking cases, delta variant, vaccinations

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Friday. Aroostook County reported three new deaths, Penobscot County reported two new deaths, and Cumberland, Hancock and Washington counties each reported one new death. The 7-day average for new cases dropped to...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy