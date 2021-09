There is a strange phenomena that people in Michigan have been spotting lately and it's got a lot of people generally curious. I personally have never seen a rainbow cloud, or cloud iridescence phenomenon before, but there are lots of people who have been sharing pictures, and most recently to news stations in Michigan. With the help of meteorologists, we now know what these strange "rainbow clouds" are and how they're created. It usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds, but how do they become rainbow colored?

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO