I made the switch. The user interface is more friendly, and I really like that I can customize it. However, while I see the ACC Network (ACCN), I do not see ACCNX. Is this not part of YouTube TV, or does it only appear when it is streaming games? Among other things, I see several B1G channels in settings, but only one is available in "Live", which I infer to mean that they are only streaming one game at the moment. Or, is ACCNX only available to the DVR? Any help would be appreciated.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO