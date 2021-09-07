CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Def had some questionable calls

By Ahmad Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

But as I stated on my podcast, the end results of over 200 yards rushing is something I won't be mad at lol.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

sportswar.com

We also had a kick return for TD called back 🙁

I’d say they waste practice time but clearly they don’t practice them ** -- Quaker 09/05/2021 10:08AM. Completely agree. It's not going to work very well against a good defense -- Hoo Robb 09/05/2021 09:59AM. I have but one request for Dr. B ... (if u get only one wish,...
NFL
sportswar.com

I think this is definitely the biggest question mark. I know some are

Worried about seeing Clark and Beekman run the backcourt together and shooting, but the 5 spot is especially intriguing. Some teams are going to try to double Gardner if he is half as good as he has shown in the past, so we need the other big to be somewhat skilled and not a "defense only" position. We know Shedrick is somewhat skilled, but can he stay healthy? Caffaro has been playing through injury himself, so who knows if he can be a little more helpful inside if he feels lighter and more healthy this year? I still would guess Shedrick feels like the better starting option, but it's hard for me to say without having actually seen either since this last year.
NBA
sportswar.com

I will admit, for me Sandman had lost some of its luster

Friday night it was back in its full glory. I got goosebumps watching -- and so did many of my friends who have no affiliation with Virginia Tech. The best part of it is that there is nothing contrived about it. Like all true traditions, it started on its own and caught on with no promotion. By the time the administration realized something was there, it was unstoppable.
SPORTS
Battle Red Blog

Totally Not Fake News: A New Season and A Chance to Answer Some Questions

Houston, TX – The new season is finally, finally upon the world. With the first game on Sept 9th, the NFL returns to games that count for real. Real football, and the chance for real sellouts with real-live, three-dimensional fans. Players will actually take the field and the stars will play for the entire game, if they can. It is a generally considered a great thing. This is a time for excitement…at least for most teams.
NFL
sportswar.com

Despite the fact that he's a Hokie, I like Tyrod Taylor.

That guy does nothing but bust his butt and win the starting job everywhere he goes. He's had a hard time staying healthy and gets dumped by his team every year, but he just puts his head down, signs with a new team and wins the starting job. I admire that work ethic and resilience.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Important Saints quotes after the game include high praise for Jameis Winston and Juwan Johnson

“I felt like it was a good win for us. This early in the season I thought we played a really good, complementary game. Time of possession, rushing yards, all the numbers we talk about when you look at the call sheet at the end of the game and all three units were really good. I am sure when we watch the tape there will be a bunch of things that we have to get cleaned up because early in the season all of these teams, us included, are in a race to get better.
NFL
NFL
NFL
Podcast
Podcast
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
sportswar.com

Illinois has had exactly 3 winning seasons in the past 20. UVA has had some

Dark years in that span, but remarkably we’ve had 5 more winning seasons than they have in 20 years. (We’ve also managed some decent success in other sports). The hyperbolic musings of some fan from 90s when these programs were more relevant isn’t worth putting on a message board, much less a bulletin board.
ILLINOIS STATE
Post-Crescent

What do Jordan Love and Brett Favre have in common?

Tom and LeRoy jump in the wayback machine to remember that the circumstances behind Jordan Love's first appearance is similar to that of a certain quarterback from Mississippi.
NFL
sportswar.com

Questions for any gurus out there

How would you rate UNC's D in comparison to both UI and W&M?. Is Front 7 significantly better, worse , superior inferior?. Is back end significantly better, worse , superior inferior?. Just wondering, I thought we grew a LOT from game 1 to game 2 so hard to tell how...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

I thought you were talking about 7 Star QB Recruit Rector

The amount of time spent on worrying about a decommit is always amusing -- gfhoo 09/14/2021 5:34PM. I was relishing the dumpster fire in Tallahassee and remembered that kid -- Pezhoo 09/14/2021 8:12PM. He did score a touchdown last week. I was surprised to hear the name ** -- ClaytonCav...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Great pull…Andy

Andy was fun to run with. Did so multiple Friday nights at the dell. He was more athletic than I anticipated. Easily dunking when hit with a nice assist on a break from the slowish grinder teammate he was stuck teamed with. Remember the sound made from the chain link “nets”that were used. I also lucked out one night at Mem gym and played with Lamp for a while. He tried to get everyone else involved with scoring, but we all kept looking at each other with that look of “we want to keep this run going, so let them fly please Jeff.” Beautiful stroke….very nice guy too.
NBA
sportswar.com

In case you don't remember what Pezhoo is talking about (link)

In case you don't remember what Pezhoo is talking about (link) -- ChathamHoo 09/14/2021 4:24PM. Norvell needs to go 6-4 to tie Taggart's record before being fired... -- ronoB 09/14/2021 2:50PM. It's all about trajectory and where it looks like the program is headed -- stoner920 09/14/2021 3:16PM. That last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

NOTICE: This thread is no longer accepting replies.

Why the hell are we posting a participation trophy? It’s very CHokie! ** -- Wahoooz 09/08/2021 2:23PM. Gobblers have never participated in the CWS. Reaching Omaha is a hell of an -- Trigon 09/14/2021 06:06AM. This was a week ago and I have defended my OPINION against everyone else… --...
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

I love Justin Anderson's aggressively pro-us comments below haha.

I love Justin Anderson's aggressively pro-us comments below haha. ** -- MountieHoo1105 09/14/2021 5:24PM. And Leon Bond, on it! Our '22 commits doing great work on recruiting front. ** -- bhc333 09/14/2021 5:56PM. Notice his "Perkiomen Committed" picture earlier-- Philly area players -- HooInDE 09/14/2021 4:33PM. You must log in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Re: Mandy Alonso giving the cheaters bulletin board material

Doubt it impacts the game, but why say anything that can even remotely be heard or even misinterpreted as disrespect? There is no positive outcome to ever doing it…sometimes, it’s best to just keep-your mouth shut and let your play do the talking.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I was wondering about Kemp too

My only guess (and it’s a bad one, I admit), is that he might feel like he has more of an advantage in situations where it’s quickness that matters and not straight-line speed. But that seems a little silly, even though Kemp is more impressive in traffic than in a pure foot race.
SPORTS

