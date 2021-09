Hisham Chaudhary was found guilty of seven offenses under the Terrorism Act, and he has been jailed for 12 years. He was an active member of the Islamic State. A “highly active” member of the Islamic State, Hisham Chaudhary, has been sentenced to jail following his role and the fundings he made to the terrorist group through Bitcoin. The 28-year-old Chaudhary from Oadby, Leicestershire, was found guilty of seven offenses under the Terrorism Act about two months ago, and “he posed a high risk of harm to the public,” said Judge Paul Farrer at Birmingham Crown Court.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO