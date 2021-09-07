CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: At least I had a clue about Ed Asnesr

By dickwolfsie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Asner, probably best known as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has passed away. I had the pleasure of doing an interview with him in the early ’90s when I was hosting a morning talk show here in Indy. Here’s a behind-the-scenes story. Prior to boarding a...

