Letter: Green House Cottages experience not as described

We, the families of residents living at the Green House Cottages of Carmel, were quite surprised to read your May 25 article celebrating their fifth anniversary. Owner Jeff Langston sang the praises of the Green House philosophy, which sadly does not exist at this facility. Staffing is not as described but mostly temporary agency staff; there are not three CNAs; there is not an RN for every two cottages; CNAs do not stay in the same cottages and rarely know the elders; there were 21 cases of COVID-19.