West Baden Springs, IN

Column: History of West Baden Springs

By Don Knebel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my second column about French Lick and West Baden Springs, southern Indiana towns once world-famous for their waters. In 1851, John Lane, a patent-medicine salesman, purchased the marshy northern half of the land on which William Bowles established his French Lick Springs Hotel. Lane built a competing hotel on the property, named West Baden after Wiesbaden, a German spa town. Aping Bowles’ supposedly curative “Pluto Water,” Lane, hawked “Sprudel Water” from four mineral springs, one named “Apollo.” After the Monon Railroad laid tracks to the area, Lee Sinclair purchased the site and added an opera house, a casino, a pony track and other amenities, calling it the “Carlsbad of America” after a Czech spa town. Well-heeled visitors came from across the nation. Major League Baseball teams found the sophisticated resort perfect for spring training.

