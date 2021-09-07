Opinion: Losing my will to win

Alas, I may be losing my competitive spirit. Not when it comes to important matters, of course, like defeating my husband Doo in all manner of life’s trials or upholding my school’s championship karaoke legacy (let’s go, 400 Hallway!), but in my own ambition for peak athletic performance. As I near that half-century mark, I’m starting to feel less and less drive to “be the best,” even when it only means beating three other almost-50-year-old ladies.