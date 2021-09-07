What's on deck from Parks & Rec
Speed and Agility Clinic (Grades K-5, 6-8) Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be offering a speed and agility clinic for boys and girls in grades K-5, and grades 6-8 this fall at the Cecil Arena. Grades K-5 Training will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30 pm — 7:30 pm, and grades 6-8 will be held on Tuesday nights from 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm starting September 14 and running for 6 consecutive weeks. The cost of this clinic is $50 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.www.cecildaily.com
