Grey-Bruce MOH supports vaccination passport system

By Greg Cowan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey-Bruce’s top doctor supports the province’s plan to create a vaccine passport. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A day before the provincial government announced Ontario residents will soon need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to dine indoors at restaurants and go to gyms and theatres, Dr. Ian Arra said he is confident a vaccine passport will increase local vaccine uptake and community protection.

