Al Capone's Miami Beach home set for demolition or historic designation — or both

By National Post Staff
wiartonecho.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Florida house that the notorious gangster Al Capone owned, and died in, is about to be demolished. Two developers purchased the property this summer, with the idea of razing it in favour of a modern two-storey home with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a sauna and a spa. The...

Miami New Times

Best Restaurant Miami Beach

The South of Fifth neighborhood in Miami Beach has truly turned into a place where diners go for an expensive, dress-up dining experience — which is why Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, or Abba, is such an unexpected surprise. The eatery is inside a tiny white house with a porch filled with bougainvillea and comfortable benches festooned with tufted pillows. The homey and charming setting is perfect for chef Samuel Gorenstein's menu. Gorenstein, best known for making fresh seafood accessible at My Ceviche, partnered with Omer Horev, founder of Pura Vida Miami; the restaurant's name comes from the Hebrew word for "father," and it celebrates the food that the owners share with their families at home. Start with the Holy Grail ($6) of tahini, grated tomato, and green harissa served with fire-baked pita before digging into a shakshuka ($18), a baked Mediterranean egg dish, or a roasted local fish ($32). Abba's Mediterranean dishes are perfect for Miami's climate, served in a beautiful setting.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
theculturetrip.com

Up to Date: an After-Dark Guide to Miami's South Beach

Outdoor cinema screenings, romantic rooftop spots and fine-dining French restaurants carve a way for couples in this seductive, sand-side neighborhood in Miami. Palm-lined boulevards, art deco architecture, golden sands scattered with sculpted bodies – everything symbolic of Miami, you’ll find wedded together in the South Beach neighborhood. The area’s reputation for hedonism is well deserved, and together with balmy nights, buzzing nightspots and a diverse melting pot of Latino culture, “SoBe” is among the most exciting dating scenes in the US. From sunset cocktails to outdoor movies, fire shows to French cuisine, here’s our pick of the top places to take a date – and even get a room.
MIAMI, FL
