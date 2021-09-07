Steve Jobs helped launch her career. Now, her start-up brings in millions annually

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced it has agreed to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion. These are the details. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) — the company that runs TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma — announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. And the planned acquisition of Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. Through the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO