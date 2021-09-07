CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Jobs helped launch her career. Now, her start-up brings in millions annually

Cover picture for the articleWhen opportunity came knocking in 2009, and it was Steve Jobs at the door, Alina Vandenberghe's career took off. At the time, Vandenberghe was a 25-year-old software developer, working as an intern on the mobile product team at global news agency Thomson Reuters. Today, the native of Bucharest, Romania, is the co-founder and chief experience officer of Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Chili Piper, a meeting scheduler for corporate clients and their sales teams. Founded in 2016, Chili Piper brings in roughly $10 million in annual recurring revenue from 30,000 different clients, including names like Spotify, Airbnb and Shopify.

