Steve Jobs helped launch her career. Now, her start-up brings in millions annually
When opportunity came knocking in 2009, and it was Steve Jobs at the door, Alina Vandenberghe's career took off. At the time, Vandenberghe was a 25-year-old software developer, working as an intern on the mobile product team at global news agency Thomson Reuters. Today, the native of Bucharest, Romania, is the co-founder and chief experience officer of Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Chili Piper, a meeting scheduler for corporate clients and their sales teams. Founded in 2016, Chili Piper brings in roughly $10 million in annual recurring revenue from 30,000 different clients, including names like Spotify, Airbnb and Shopify.www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0