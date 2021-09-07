Reaching our full potential
In 2020, the Federal Reserve System launched an eighteen-month-long series, “Racism and the Economy,” to investigate the role structural racism plays in the U.S. economy and to advance steps that can improve economic outcomes for all. The fifth event turned the lens of that series on the economics profession itself. As one of the largest U.S. employers of Ph.D.-trained economists, the Federal Reserve relies on the profession for expert analysis in many capacities and thus “plays a unique role in shaping the field,” Esther George, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, observed in her opening remarks.www.minneapolisfed.org
