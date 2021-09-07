CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Reaching our full potential

minneapolisfed.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the Federal Reserve System launched an eighteen-month-long series, “Racism and the Economy,” to investigate the role structural racism plays in the U.S. economy and to advance steps that can improve economic outcomes for all. The fifth event turned the lens of that series on the economics profession itself. As one of the largest U.S. employers of Ph.D.-trained economists, the Federal Reserve relies on the profession for expert analysis in many capacities and thus “plays a unique role in shaping the field,” Esther George, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, observed in her opening remarks.

www.minneapolisfed.org

Comments / 0

Related
calculatedriskblog.com

Cleveland Fed: Key Measures of Inflation in August

The Cleveland Fed released the median CPI and the trimmed-mean CPI this morning:. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the median Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August. The 16% trimmed-mean Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August. "The median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI are measures of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on data released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly CPI report".
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

The Fed and Market Participants Await the Release of Key U.S. Economic Data

The dual mandate of the Federal Reserve continues to focus upon maximum employment and inflationary pressures. The economic data from both the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report, as well as inflationary measures such as the CPI, and PCE (the preferred inflationary index the Federal Reserve uses) are integral components used in the decision-making process of the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
minneapolisfed.org

A high-level look at some of the complexities in labor supply

A high-level look at some of the complexities in labor supply. Workers are fundamental to the efficient functioning of the economy. COVID-19 has been the ultimate stress test for too many on multiple fronts. Current labor supply issues may be an indicator that some of the gears in our economy need recalibration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Economics#Employee Surveys#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Federal Reserve#San Francisco Fed#I Steps
PennLive.com

Fourth-round stimulus checks, recurring payments? Here’s where the push for more stimulus money stands

The fourth round of stimulus checks became a heated conversation and campaign even while millions of Americans were still receiving the third round of payments. Months later, American advocates and progressive lawmakers haven’t given up on the push for more in stimulus money — including some petitioning for recurring payments until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States. The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply. While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.
INDUSTRY
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Stimulus checks and unemployment benefits lowered poverty in 2020, Census says

Poverty declined in 2020 by one measure following large amounts of federal aid enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, including stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. The so-called supplemental poverty rate, which adds in government assistance to low-income individuals, declined to 9.1% in 2020 from 11.8% in the previous year,...
INCOME TAX
Register Citizen

Consumer Price Hikes Soften in August, Annual Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

The pace of consumer price inflation fell in August to its lowest monthly level since February, though the 12-month rate of inflation remained historically high, a new government report shows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in August from July, the Labor Department said in a Sept. 14...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Government support credited with decline in poverty in 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau released some much-anticipated numbers on Tuesday morning: poverty rates in the year of economic chaos that was 2020. There’s the official poverty rate, which went up slightly to 11.4%. But the bigger story is the supplemental poverty rate, according to those who say the numbers give a more accurate picture. That went down to 9.1%, a big drop from the previous year and the lowest since the census started taking the measurement in 2009.
ADVOCACY
investing.com

Inflation: Is it Getting Better or Worse?

Inflation has been on the Wall Street radar in recent months, as prices across the economy are surging, and the Federal Reserve considers whether to begin rolling back its accommodative policy. Are things getting better or worse lately? It depends on the gauge used to monitor inflation. According to the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy