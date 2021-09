Berkshire County has much to offer. There's no doubt that people from other parts of the country flock to our county just to be a part of our culture and natural beauty. Sometimes Berkshire natives take it for granted but our county's culture gives folks endless options for entertainment and exploration. In addition, the real estate market in Berkshire County has enjoyed quite the boom lately as people from the city have made the move to our county to get away from the high rates and threats of COVID-19. Whether it's a weekend getaway, purchasing a second home, or setting up roots permanently, Berkshire County has something for everyone.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO