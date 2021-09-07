CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermo Fisher Scientific confirms new operations hub in Lebanon with 1,400 jobs

By Adam Sichko
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 7 days ago
A Fortune 100 medical device company is injecting 1,400 jobs into a specialized facility in Lebanon, confirming what the Business Journal first reported in July. Here's all the details.

