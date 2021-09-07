Henrico Fire to unveil Boy Scout’s fallen firefighter memorial

The Henrico Division of Fire will unveil a fallen firefighter’s memorial at its training ground at the Woodman Road Drill Facility Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. The facility is located at 10447 Woodman Road, and the memorial is the work of a local boy Scout, Percell Jackson, as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Working closely with the Freedom Flag Foundation and the Henrico Firefighters Foundation, he has created a stately memorial that includes a piece of steel from the World Trade Center towers that fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event is not open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Jackson is a senior at Glen Allen High School who enjoys aviation, tae kwon do, and Boy Scouts, among other activities. He began scouting in first grade and during the past 11 years has progressed to the rank of Life Scout, the rank just before Eagle Scout. He is an assistant senior patrol leader and is currently working to earn his private pilot license, in the hope of studying aviation in college.

Founded in 1996, Boy Scout Troop 553 is sponsored by American Legion Post 175 in Mechanicsville.