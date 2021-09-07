CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport Blends On-Road Agility With Off-Road Capabilities

SUVs are very popular these days, with automakers expanding their SUV lineups each year. Long before this SUV trend, the Toyota 4Runner helped pioneer the segment nearly four decades ago. Despite its status as an elder statesman in the segment, the 4Runner stays ahead of the game with its new features and many different model choices. This attribute continues for the 2022 model year, with Toyota offering a new 4Runner TRD Sport model. It provides an impressive blend of on-road agility and off-road capabilities.

