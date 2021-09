Young gamers in China have already found ways to circumvent the new restrictions placed on weekly playtime. According to Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, the country’s gaming giant Tencent has now filed lawsuits against more than 20 different account trading platforms for renting out adult user accounts for Honor of Kings to children under the age of 18. New regulations kicked in on September 1 restricting players below that age to just three hours of game time a week, spread across three one-hour sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in addition to public holidays. Those affected by the rules will only be allowed to play domestic games between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on those three days, creating massive spikes in traffic during that hour which have since caused login issues and crashed servers.

