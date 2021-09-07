CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Clear Lake H-E-B closing to make way for new location

By Jake Magee
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

H-E-B at 16811 El Camino Real, Houston, will be closing as early as Dec. 1. The closing is due to the grocery store building a new location at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive in Clear Lake. The incoming store, which will open this winter, is fewer than 3 miles from the El Camino Real location. HEB has over 340 locations throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Power outages widespread across southeast Houston following Hurricane Nicholas

Thousands across Pearland, Friendswood, Clear Lake and League City are without power as of the morning of Sept. 14 due to Hurricane Nicholas. Sarah Greer Osborne, League City director of communications and media relations, said the morning of Sept. 14 there was no power on Walker Street, so city facilities, including City Hall, the Helen Hall Library and others, were closed. However, power was restored before 11 a.m., so facilities will reopen by noon. City staff was working out of the Public Safety Building, which has a generator.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tropical Storm Nicholas floods local roads

Several roads in and near Clear Lake, League City and Friendswood are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, which struck overnight. According to Houston Transtar, several feeders along I-45 are closed. Three southbound I-45 frontage lanes at Dixie Farm Road are closed, as are three southbound frontage lanes to the...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Rosati's Authentic Chicago Pizza coming to Sugar Land; 10 places in Katy to get morning tea, coffee and more Houston-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Greater Houston area. The restaurant's menu will feature a variety of Chicago-style pizzas along with calzones, wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads. At a Sept. 7 City Council meeting, the city of Sugar Land presented six unique wooden information boxes containing information...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dogtopia opening day care facility for high-energy dogs on Durango Creek Drive

Owner John Ledbetter will open a family-owned location of Dogtopia at 6622 Durango Creek Drive, Magnolia, in mid-November. The 10,500-square-foot facility will span five open playrooms for dogs to enjoy, separated by size and temperament. The facility caters to entertaining high-energy pups, Ledbetter said. The business also offers overnight boarding primarily for those enrolled in Dogtopia's day care services. Ahead of Dogtopia's grand opening, Ledbetter said the facility is offering two weeks of unlimited doggy day care for $129. 832-862-6882. www.dogtopia.com/thewoodlandswest.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Some CenterPoint customers may be without power for days following Hurricane Nicholas damage

Although more than 300,000 customers have had power restored since Hurricane Nicholas hit the Houston area, more than 120,000 remain without power and some may be without power for four or five days, CenterPoint Energy officials said. According to a CenterPoint news release, since Greater Houston-area outages peaked at over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

CLOSURE UPDATE: West University, Bellaire will resume normal operations Sept. 15

UPDATE (6:04 p.m., Sept. 14): The cities of Bellaire and West University Place have announced they will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Sept. 15. For West University Place residents, Tuesday’s trash, recycle, and yard waste collection is scheduled to be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Bellaire residents, meanwhile, can expect recycling for sections A, C, and D, and limbs and brush for section B to be collected as scheduled.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Southeast Houston colleges, ISDs begin making decisions on classes for Sept. 15 following Hurricane Nicholas disruption

School districts and colleges in southeast Houston have announced or plan to make their decisions on classes for Sept. 15 by the afternoon on Sept. 14. Hurricane Nicholas made landfall overnight Sept. 13 along the Texas coastline, affecting the Greater Houston area into Sept. 14, according to the National Weather Service.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Hundreds of thousands still without power in Houston area after Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall

Hundreds of thousands are still without power as a result of Tropical Storm Nicholas, although CenterPoint Energy and Entergy crews have been able to restore power for many customers throughout the day. According to CenterPoint Energy's power outage map, 171,135 customers do not have power in the Houston area. Meanwhile, 1,759 customers are without power in Montgomery County, according to Entergy's outage data.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#El Camino Real#H E B#Mexico#Food Drink#Heb
Community Impact Houston

ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare to provide service to areas including Creekside Park in The Woodlands

About a year after announcing a contract termination with Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Services, ESD No. 11 launched its new mobile health care program Sept. 1. ESD No. 11 serves portions of north Harris County including Creekside Park in The Woodlands. Cypress Creek EMS previously provided emergency services in the area through its contract with the ESD.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Local districts, colleges close before storm

Several local districts and colleges have closed as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Houston. Clear Creek ISD announced the evening of Sept. 12 all campuses would be closed Sept. 13 to allow families and staff to prepare for the storm. All evening activities were canceled as well, including CCISD’s workshop, which will be rescheduled.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Marco's Pizza opening new Fulshear location

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. Marco's Pizza will open its first location in Fulshear on Sept. 15,...
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: All Houston ISD classes to resume Sept. 15

Following the passage of Hurricane Nicholas, Houston ISD officials announced all in-person and virtual classes will resume on Sept. 15. All HISD buildings, schools, and offices will open on that day as well. Posted Sept. 13. With Tropical Storm Nicholas bearing down on the Houston area, Houston ISD announced all...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 business updates in Montgomery, Willis

Coffee trailer Wilderlove Coffee opened June 26 in historic Montgomery at 404 Caroline St., featuring specialty brews and espressos. Owner Kade Jenkins said all of the trailer’s syrups are handcrafted. "We take pride in the art and craft of making coffee," Jenkins said. www.facebook.com/wilderlovecoffee. Coming soon. Pediatric dentist’s office Mor...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy