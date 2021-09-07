Clear Lake H-E-B closing to make way for new location
H-E-B at 16811 El Camino Real, Houston, will be closing as early as Dec. 1. The closing is due to the grocery store building a new location at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive in Clear Lake. The incoming store, which will open this winter, is fewer than 3 miles from the El Camino Real location. HEB has over 340 locations throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.communityimpact.com
