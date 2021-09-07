Clear Lake H-E-B closing to make way for new location

Thousands across Pearland, Friendswood, Clear Lake and League City are without power as of the morning of Sept. 14 due to Hurricane Nicholas. Sarah Greer Osborne, League City director of communications and media relations, said the morning of Sept. 14 there was no power on Walker Street, so city facilities, including City Hall, the Helen Hall Library and others, were closed. However, power was restored before 11 a.m., so facilities will reopen by noon. City staff was working out of the Public Safety Building, which has a generator.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO