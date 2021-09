Oksana Masters has officially won medals in four Paralympic sports to date — and if that's not impressive enough, she's only the fourth US woman to claim medals at both the Summer and Winter Paralympics. Masters, a double amputee Team USA athlete who has competed in five total Paralympics, was adopted at age seven from Ukraine. She told POPSUGAR back in 2019 that if it weren't for her amputations, "I would not have been an athlete," and she's become a pro at balancing both winter and summer sports since.

