TMX Group CEO John McKenzie To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE, "Noble" or the "Company") today announced that Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, beginning at 10:20 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Presentation materials as well as a live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the event.

6 DAYS AGO