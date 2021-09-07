CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMX Group CEO John McKenzie To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

 7 days ago

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie will present at the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

DATE: Monday, September 13, 2021 TIME: 9:00 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. EDT

A link to the webcast will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section .

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

IN THIS ARTICLE
