Global Cancer Diagnostics Market To Reach $213.7 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cancer Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 12652 Companies: 47 - Players covered include Abbott Diagnostics; Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Ambry Genetics Corporation; Applied Imaging; AstraZeneca PLC; AutoGenomics, Inc.; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Bayer AG; Becton, Dickinson and Company; BioCurex, Inc.; bioMeriux SA; Celara Diagnostics; Diagnostic Products Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GE Healthcare; Genoptix, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Hologic, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; QIAGEN GmbH; Siemens Healthineers; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Skin, Prostate, Blood, Ovarian, Other Applications); Type (Laboratory Tests, Genetic Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Other Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

ABSTRACT-

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $213.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$150.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$213.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$50.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetic Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2026The Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Imaging Segment to Reach US$54.5 Billion by the year 2026In the global Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-diagnostics-market-to-reach-213-7-billion-by-2026--301369647.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
