Professor Frank Fisher, in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, recently received a $1.5M grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for his project “Fostering Adaptive Expertise to Increase Retention of Low-Income STEM Students.” Fisher will serve as Primary Investigator (PI) for the project, and will be joined by Co-PIs Alex De Rosa (Mechanical Engineering), Ashley Lytle (College of Arts and Letters), Susan Metz (Office of the President), and Jean Zu (Dean of the Schaefer School of Science and Engineering.) The project seeks to increase STEM degree completion of high-achieving undergraduates with demonstrated financial need at Stevens Institute of Technology.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO