Maryland State

Loyola University Maryland opens a new academic building for innovation and collaborative learning

loyola.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoyola University Maryland celebrates the opening of the Miguel B. Fernandez Family Center for Innovation and Collaborative Learning—the most important large-scale academic renovation on Loyola’s Evergreen campus in 10 years. The dynamic, state-of-the-art building is designed to help students innovate, learn, collaborate, and propel their careers forward. "The opening of...

www.loyola.edu

