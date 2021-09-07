Loyola University Maryland opens a new academic building for innovation and collaborative learning

The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and Pace University’s School of Education have been awarded a collaborative grant from the National Science Foundation (“NSF”) as part of their Research Experiences for Undergraduates (“REU”) program. The award, “Curriculum and Community Enterprise for Restoration of a Keystone Species in New York Harbor Phase III,” builds on and extends previously awarded NSF-funded work. The newly awarded grant will allow the University Schools to focus on expanding the middle school level science curriculum to include comprehensive K-12 STEM career and technical education pathways through multiple partnerships in New York City and throughout the United States. Partnerships to create this STEM educational model include the Billion Oyster Project, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences, The Mark USA, Inc., Columbia Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, New York Academy of Sciences, the New York Aquarium, CUNY, Baruch, and California State Monterey Bay (NSF 1839656, NSF 1750006, and NSF 2140046/PI Lauren Birney).
