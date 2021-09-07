CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $23.1 Billion Global Opportunity For Civilian Drones By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Civilian Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 4; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1904 Companies: 44 - Players covered include 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR); Aeronautics; AeroVironment, Inc.; Aeryon Labs Inc.; Airware; Aurora Flight Sciences; CybAero AB; DJI; DroneDeploy; Ehang; Parrot Drones SAS; PrecisionHawk Inc.; Thales Group; Trimble Navigation Ltd.; XAG Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft) and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Personal Drones, Commercial Drones) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Civilian Drones Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Civilian Drones estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period. Personal Drones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.5% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Drones segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4 Billion by 2026The Civilian Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 16.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™ Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-23-1-billion-global-opportunity-for-civilian-drones-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301369652.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

