Hula Bowl Partners With NFL Draft Diamonds For All-Star Game In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hula Bowl, an annual postseason All-Star College Football Game established in 1946, today announced the NFL Draft Diamonds is the official partner for the 2022 game.

The 2022 Hula Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 15 to be held for the first time at the Bounce House on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

"We are thrilled to announce the NFL Draft Diamonds as our partner for the 2022 Hula Bowl," said Hula Bowl Owner Jennifer Logan. "This incredible organization is invested in the sport and its future which is evident through the care and commitment shown to the Hula Bowl."

Draft Diamonds is dedicated to evaluating potential draft picks from all NCAA divisions as well as small school football players, providing the latest information and resources online while talking about the Draft and everything else surrounding football.

"Partnering with the Hula Bowl is a great opportunity for NFL Draft Diamonds," said owner Damond Talbot. "It is always inspiring to see the top college players unite in competition, celebrating the sport."

Hula Bowl will feature top NCAA college football players, representing multiple divisions as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and Polynesian players to showcase their talents to National Football League (NFL) and Canadian Football League (CFL) scouts. The Hula Bowl is historically played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, but will move locations in 2022 due to repairs and upgrades currently being evaluated for Aloha Stadium.

About the Hula BowlThe Hula Bowl was established in 1946 as the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic game. The top 100 college football players are selected from all across the United States, as well as Australia, Japan and Canada. Football players are given a great opportunity to perform and impress all 32 NFL Scouts and Player Personnel with their abilities. The football players will have the opportunity to compete with the top college players in the nation at the legendary Aloha Stadium. This All-Star game remains one of the longest-running college football all-star games today. This year at the 2021 NFL Draft the Hula Bowl had over 50 players that were either drafted or became free agents to NFL Teams in pursuing their football careers.

In the past 76 years, the Hula Bowl has hosted Heisman Trophy winners, and many legendary players including Deion Sanders, Vince Ferragamo, Eric Dickerson, Drew Brees, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Jesse Sapolu, Samoa Samoa, Billy Sims, Ricky Williams and more.

The Hula Bowl football game has historically been featured in January each year on the island of Oahu but will be hosted in Orlando, Florida for 2022. To learn more, please visit https://www.hulabowl.com/.

