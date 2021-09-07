CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hula Bowl Partners With NFL Draft Diamonds For All-Star Game In Orlando

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hula Bowl, an annual postseason All-Star College Football Game established in 1946, today announced the NFL Draft Diamonds is the official partner for the 2022 game.

The 2022 Hula Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 15 to be held for the first time at the Bounce House on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

"We are thrilled to announce the NFL Draft Diamonds as our partner for the 2022 Hula Bowl," said Hula Bowl Owner Jennifer Logan. "This incredible organization is invested in the sport and its future which is evident through the care and commitment shown to the Hula Bowl."

Draft Diamonds is dedicated to evaluating potential draft picks from all NCAA divisions as well as small school football players, providing the latest information and resources online while talking about the Draft and everything else surrounding football.

"Partnering with the Hula Bowl is a great opportunity for NFL Draft Diamonds," said owner Damond Talbot. "It is always inspiring to see the top college players unite in competition, celebrating the sport."

Hula Bowl will feature top NCAA college football players, representing multiple divisions as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and Polynesian players to showcase their talents to National Football League (NFL) and Canadian Football League (CFL) scouts. The Hula Bowl is historically played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, but will move locations in 2022 due to repairs and upgrades currently being evaluated for Aloha Stadium.

About the Hula BowlThe Hula Bowl was established in 1946 as the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic game. The top 100 college football players are selected from all across the United States, as well as Australia, Japan and Canada. Football players are given a great opportunity to perform and impress all 32 NFL Scouts and Player Personnel with their abilities. The football players will have the opportunity to compete with the top college players in the nation at the legendary Aloha Stadium. This All-Star game remains one of the longest-running college football all-star games today. This year at the 2021 NFL Draft the Hula Bowl had over 50 players that were either drafted or became free agents to NFL Teams in pursuing their football careers.

In the past 76 years, the Hula Bowl has hosted Heisman Trophy winners, and many legendary players including Deion Sanders, Vince Ferragamo, Eric Dickerson, Drew Brees, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Jesse Sapolu, Samoa Samoa, Billy Sims, Ricky Williams and more.

The Hula Bowl football game has historically been featured in January each year on the island of Oahu but will be hosted in Orlando, Florida for 2022. To learn more, please visit https://www.hulabowl.com/.

Media Contact: Heidi McDow, 972-267-1111 heidi@alarryross.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hula-bowl-partners-with-nfl-draft-diamonds-for-all-star-game-in-orlando-301370439.html

SOURCE Hula Bowl

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Ferragamo
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Jesse Sapolu
Person
Billy Sims
Person
Tony Dorsett
Person
Drew Brees
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
NFL
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Aloha Bowl#All Star Games#American Football#Hula Bowl Partners#The Nfl Draft Diamonds#Polynesian#National Football League#Canadian Football League#Player Personnel
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
ClutchPoints

Here we go again with Josh Gordon

The NFL might get another reunion with wide receiver Josh Gordon for what feels like the 100th time. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Josh Gordon has completed his treatment program and just needs to be reinstated. Gordon’s career has been a story. Once a star on the Cleveland Browns,...
NFL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy