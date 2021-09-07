CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new Nightmare difficulty is as hard as it sounds

By Austin Wood
 7 days ago
Assassin's Creed Valhalla title update 1.3.1 is out today, headlined by a new Nightmare difficulty mode which makes combat substantially more punishing. As Ubisoft explained in the full update patch notes, Nightmare mode triples the damage you receive, reduces the healing of your rations by 40%, and shrinks the parry timing window by 38%, making it much tougher than the previous peak of Very Hard mode. If you're at all under-leveled or under-geared, damn near anything is going to one-shot you, and it's going to be much harder to bounce back from the hits that generously leave you with a sliver of health. Valhalla itself is known as the hall of slain warriors, and I reckon the addition of Nightmare mode will fill the halls quite quickly.

