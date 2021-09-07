CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A $2.9 Billion Global Opportunity For Cancer Gene Therapy By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cancer Gene Therapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1928 Companies: 42 - Players covered include Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Advantagene, Inc.; Altor Bioscience (a NANT Company); Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Genelux Corporation; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy, Gene-Induced Immunotherapy) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Gene Therapy estimated at US$611.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% over the analysis period. Oncolytic Virotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.3% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gene Transfer Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 28.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $248.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $508.5 Million by 2026The Cancer Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$248.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$508.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 25.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR.

Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Segment to Reach US$561.3 Million by the year 2026In the global Gene-Induced Immunotherapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 30.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$575.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-2-9-billion-global-opportunity-for-cancer-gene-therapy-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301369646.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH
